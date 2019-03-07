 Wahine volleyball to face Texas in spring
  • Thursday, March 7, 2019
  • 70°

Wahine volleyball to face Texas in spring

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 7, 2019 12:05 am 
The Hawaii women’s volleyball team has filled its spring break later this month with trips to Hawaii Island and the mainland, sandwiching a spring match with defending Big 12 champion Texas. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up