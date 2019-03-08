 Lawmakers move to legalize pot possession
  • Friday, March 8, 2019
  • 74°

Lawmakers move to legalize pot possession

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 8, 2019 12:01 am  Updated on  March 8, 2019 at 12:58 am
The state House of Representatives passed a bill today that would decriminalize the adult use of cannabis. Users could still be fined, but no criminal charges would be involved. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up