 Pali Highway fix expected to be done in August
  • Friday, March 8, 2019
  • 73°

Pali Highway fix expected to be done in August

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 8, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 7, 2019 at 10:20 pm
It’s going to be a long road ahead — another five months at least — before Pali Highway is fixed and reopened following last month’s rockslide. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up