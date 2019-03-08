 Chaminade men advance to semifinals
  • Friday, March 8, 2019
Chaminade men advance to semifinals

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 8, 2019 12:05 am 
Grant Dressler scored 34 points, including going 14-for-14 from the free-throw line, as the Chaminade men’s basketball team defeated Holy Names 108-97 in the quarterfinals of the PacWest tournament on Thursday in San Rafael, Calif. Read More

