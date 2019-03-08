 ‘Iolani baseball team turns on the power
  • Friday, March 8, 2019
‘Iolani baseball team turns on the power

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 8, 2019 12:05 am 
Micah Yonamine belted a pair of three-run homers to help No. 2 ‘Iolani rally past No. 7 Saint Louis 14-7 on a rainy, gusty Thursday afternoon at Goeas Field. Read More

