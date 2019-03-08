 UH baseball team rallies past Oregon
  • Friday, March 8, 2019
  • 73°

UH baseball team rallies past Oregon

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 8, 2019 12:05 am 
Daylen Calicdan ripped a three-run double to rally the Hawaii baseball team to Thursday’s dramatic 7-6 victory over Oregon at Les Murakami Stadium. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up