 Editorial: Keith Kaneshiro takes his leave
  • Saturday, March 9, 2019
  • 73°

Editorial: Keith Kaneshiro takes his leave

Posted on March 9, 2019 12:05 am 
Kaneshiro had stubbornly resisted the imperative to remove himself from his elective office after it became clear, months ago, that he was a target in a Justice Department criminal investigation. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up