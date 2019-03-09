 On the Scene with jazz musician Connie Han
  • Saturday, March 9, 2019
  • 79°

On the Scene with jazz musician Connie Han

By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 9, 2019 6:00 pm  Updated on  March 9, 2019 at 6:03 pm
Jazz musician Connie Han talks about breaking the rules while respecting tradition. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up