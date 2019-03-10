 Power of 3: Q&A with Kanoa Leahey
  • Sunday, March 10, 2019
  • 72°

Power of 3: Q&A with Kanoa Leahey

By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 10, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 10, 2019 at 12:14 am
Kanoa Leahey does TV play-by-play for University of Hawaii men’s and women’s basketball. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up