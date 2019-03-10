 Stephen Tsai named Hawaii’s 2018 Sportswriter of the Year
  • Sunday, March 10, 2019
  • 73°

Stephen Tsai named Hawaii’s 2018 Sportswriter of the Year

By Star-Advertiser Staff
Posted on March 10, 2019 12:05 am 
The National Sports Media Association has named Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporter Stephen Tsai as Hawaii’s 2018 Sportswriter of the Year. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up