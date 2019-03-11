 Gabbard christens Matson containership
  • Monday, March 11, 2019
  • 74°

Gabbard christens Matson containership

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 11, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 10, 2019 at 10:06 pm
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard christened Matson Inc.’s newest containership, the Kaimana Hila, at a ceremony at the Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up