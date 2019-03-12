 Cravings: Liliha Bakery expands, Paina Cafe raises funds
  • Tuesday, March 12, 2019
  • 78°

Cravings: Liliha Bakery expands, Paina Cafe raises funds

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 12, 2019 5:05 pm  Updated on  March 12, 2019 at 5:42 pm
Liliha Bakery is now open in a new location, and Paina Cafe offers hand-thrown bowls in support of the Culinary Institute of the Pacific. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up