 Hawaiian Airlines matching Southwest fares means lower prices for interisland flights
  • Tuesday, March 12, 2019
  • 74°

Hawaiian Airlines matching Southwest fares means lower prices for interisland flights

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 12, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 11, 2019 at 11:02 pm
Hawaiian Airlines dropped airfares Monday to as low as $98 for round-trip flights between Oahu and Maui starting in April due to competition from Southwest. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up