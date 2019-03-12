 Kaneshiro’s paid leave approved by his appointee
  • Tuesday, March 12, 2019
  • 74°

Kaneshiro’s paid leave approved by his appointee

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 12, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 11, 2019 at 11:00 pm
The decision to pay Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro his full $170,712 annual salary and benefits while he is on leave was made by his appointed replacement. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up