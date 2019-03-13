 Akiu to train with U.S. National Team
  Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Akiu to train with U.S. National Team

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 13, 2019 12:05 am 
Former Hawaii libero Reyn “Tita” Akiu is one of 17 players invited by the U.S. Women’s National Team to participate in a spring training block from Saturday to March 23 at the American Sports Center in Anaheim, Calif. Read More

