 Punahou surges past Saint Louis with big fifth
  • Wednesday, March 13, 2019
  • 73°

Punahou surges past Saint Louis with big fifth

By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 13, 2019 12:05 am 
No. 3 Punahou erupted for four runs in the fifth inning to sprint past No. 6 Saint Louis 5-3 in an ILH baseball game Tuesday at Goeas Field. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up