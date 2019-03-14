 Pau Hana Patrol: Pizza Press offers appealing combos, retro style
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019
  • 74°

Pau Hana Patrol: Pizza Press offers appealing combos, retro style

By Nancy Arcayna, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 14, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 13, 2019 at 9:10 pm
The Pizza Press is a relaxing neighborhood hangout. It’s a great spot if you’re looking for a good beer and pizza combo. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up