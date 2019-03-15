 Kokua Line: Bill cites efficiency of red-light traffic cameras
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
  • 75°

Kokua Line: Bill cites efficiency of red-light traffic cameras

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 15, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 14, 2019 at 10:30 pm
Question: How much would a ticket be with that red-light camera? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up