 St. Francis fends off Damien in ILH baseball showdown
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 15, 2019 12:05 am 
Bubba Akana’s bat and Brayden Nomura’s pressure pitching pushed St. Francis to a 6-4 ILH Division II baseball victory over Damien on Thursday at Central Oahu Regional Park. Read More

