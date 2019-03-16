 High surf could bring potential for destruction
  • Saturday, March 16, 2019
  • 73°

High surf could bring potential for destruction

By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 16, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 15, 2019 at 10:38 pm
Hawaii officials are warning about a giant swell Sunday expected to cause significant coastal erosion, strong harbor surge and flooding at vulnerable spots along northern and western shores. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up