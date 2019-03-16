 Roy Pfund to be president of Roberts Hawaii
  • Saturday, March 16, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 16, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 15, 2019 at 9:59 pm
Roberts Hawaii said Friday that Percy Higashi will be retiring as president and chief operating officer June 30 and succeeded by one of the company’s most experienced executives, Roy Pfund. Read More

