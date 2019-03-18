 Fullerton’s Donovan named as 1 of top ADs
  • Monday, March 18, 2019
  69°

Fullerton’s Donovan named as 1 of top ADs

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 18, 2019 12:05 am 
Former University of Hawaii athletic director Jim Donovan has been named an Under Armour athletic director of the year at Cal State Fullerton, one of four from Division I non-football-playing schools across the country. Read More

