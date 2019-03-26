 U.S. successfully tests defensive missiles against a mock North Korean threat
  • Tuesday, March 26, 2019
  82°

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 26, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 26, 2019 at 8:37 am
The $67 billion missile defense system designed to shoot down North Korean warheads successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile-class target over the Pacific. Read More

