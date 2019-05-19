 Inaugural ‘Slippah Walk’ benefits Wounded Warrior Ohana
  Sunday, May 19, 2019
Hawaii News

Inaugural ‘Slippah Walk’ benefits Wounded Warrior Ohana

  By Leila Fujimori
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.

Although the 235 pairs of feet in 235 pairs of “rubbah slippahs” in the 1K Slippah Walk at Magic Island Saturday morning didn’t set a new Guinness world record, organizers of the inaugural event to benefit the Wounded Warrior Ohana were grateful for the support they did receive and vowed to try again next year. Read more

