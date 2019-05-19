 Lee Cataluna: With summer comes life in the fast lane
  • Sunday, May 19, 2019
  • 76°
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: With summer comes life in the fast lane

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

Summer used to be about pineapple harvests and fishing off the pier and sterilizing glass jars for making guava jelly. Lazy days, long hours, the luxury of excess. Now it’s rejoicing that it takes 20 minutes less on the H-1 to get to the office. Chee hoo. Read more

Previous Story
Two of three armed robbery suspects charged in Ala Moana home robbery
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up