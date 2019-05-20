 Column: Stop U.S. funding for human rights abuses in Philippines
  • Monday, May 20, 2019
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Stop U.S. funding for human rights abuses in Philippines

  • By Seiji Yamada and John Witeck
Hawaii and the Philippines share a long history. The expansion of the U.S. beyond the North American continent began with the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1893. Read more

