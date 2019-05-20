A tuition break for UH students

In a move that’s sure to get applause from many graduating high school seniors and University of Hawaii students, the UH Board of Regents has approved a plan to freeze undergraduate tuition at 2019-20 rates for three years at all 10 campuses, and trim rates for UH-Manoa graduate students — by 2% for residents and 10% for nonresidents — effective 2020. Read more
