 A tuition break for UH students
  • Monday, May 20, 2019
Editorial | Off the News

A tuition break for UH students

  • Today
  • Updated 3:44 a.m.

In a move that's sure to get applause from many graduating high school seniors and University of Hawaii students, the UH Board of Regents has approved a plan to freeze undergraduate tuition at 2019-20 rates for three years at all 10 campuses, and trim rates for UH-Manoa graduate students — by 2% for residents and 10% for nonresidents — effective 2020.

