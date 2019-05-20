Editorial: Involve public in air tour updates

Currently, the rules governing helicopter and fixed-wing air tours over the airspace of the islands are largely limited to those in the Hawaii Air Tour Common Procedures Manual, a Federal Aviation Administration document that was issued in 2008. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.