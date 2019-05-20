 Caldwell likely to sign Affordable Rentals Bill
  • Monday, May 20, 2019
Hawaii News

Caldwell likely to sign Affordable Rentals Bill

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

A bill offering significant building bonuses and breaks from taxes and fees to entice owners of smaller Oahu apartment- zoned properties to develop affordable rentals is expected to be signed by Mayor Kirk Caldwell this week. Read more

HFD says Pauoa fire intentionally set

