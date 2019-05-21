An ear-popping mess for Waiea

In the latest legal clash over the quality of the 3-year-old Waiea tower in Ward Village, an association of condo owners last week filed a lawsuit against the general contractor, asserting that due to various defects, the building is falling far short of promised sophistication and luxury. Read more
