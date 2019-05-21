The Weekly Eater: Asian Flavors delivers on taste at Ohana Hale Marketplace

Ashley (Ash) Thairathom grew up in Laos, moved to Hawaii at age 6, and was always observing her mom in the kitchen, all the while making mental notes on what she was tasting. Now Thairathom has stepped out of the home kitchen to give entrepreneurship a try. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.