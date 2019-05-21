 Honolulu teen’s cake artistry brings joy to Oahu families
  Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Honolulu teen’s cake artistry brings joy to Oahu families

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
By the time she entered her teens, ‘Iolani School sophomore Sabrina Toh was delighting her friends and family with her artistry, baking and decorating elaborate cakes that made special occasions even more memorable. Read more

