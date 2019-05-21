 Kilauea could take a decade-plus break, expert says
  • Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Kilauea could take a decade-plus break, expert says

  By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

Last year at this time, Kilauea was locked in the throes of the largest lower East Rift Zone eruption in more than 200 years. Since August the volcano has been uncommonly quiet. Read more

