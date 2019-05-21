Kokua Line: Donor seeks new charity to pick up HI-5 beverage containers

Question: Who will come and pick up our HI-5 recyclables for donation? The group that used to pick them up and redeem them doesn’t do it anymore. It’s money down the drain since we don’t redeem the deposits ourselves. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.