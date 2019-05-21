State can collect fines from Kahapea, with limits

A state appeals court says a lower court judge should have found in favor of the Hawaii Attorney General in its effort to collect nearly $1 million in unpaid fines, costs and interest from convicted Ewa Villages thief Michael Kahapea. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.