 State can collect fines from Kahapea, with limits
  • Tuesday, May 21, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

State can collect fines from Kahapea, with limits

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

A state appeals court says a lower court judge should have found in favor of the Hawaii Attorney General in its effort to collect nearly $1 million in unpaid fines, costs and interest from convicted Ewa Villages thief Michael Kahapea. Read more

Previous Story
37-year-old charged with drug, firearm offenses after Kona raid

Scroll Up