Visitor Industry Charity Walk raises $2.5M

  • Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Hawaii News

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

The Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, which concluded Saturday when 7,000 walkers and volunteers turned out for Oahu’s effort, raised more than $2.5 million statewide for local charities. Read more

37-year-old charged with drug, firearm offenses after Kona raid

