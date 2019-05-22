 Council might take Police Commission to court over Louis Kealoha’s legal fees
  • Wednesday, May 22, 2019
  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:35 p.m.

In what would be an unprecedented move, several Honolulu City Council members want to take the Honolulu Police Commission to court over whether the city should pay former Police Chief Louis Kealoha’s legal fees. Read more

