 Kealohas’ trial set to start today
  • Wednesday, May 22, 2019
  • 81°
Hawaii News

Kealohas’ trial set to start today

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

It’s put-up-or-shut-up time for federal prosecutors in the conspiracy trial of retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. Read more

Previous Story
Tsunami warning center officials investigate bogus earthquake message

Scroll Up