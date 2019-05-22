 Kokua Line: Stalling traffic not allowed unless car club has parade permit
  • Wednesday, May 22, 2019
  • 81°
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Stalling traffic not allowed unless car club has parade permit

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

Question: Is it legal for a member of a car club to block through traffic at an intersection so that the 20 or so cars in his procession can proceed unimpeded past a stop sign? This was not for an identified parade, and it did not appear to be part of a funeral procession (no hearse). Read more

Previous Story
Tsunami warning center officials investigate bogus earthquake message

Scroll Up