 HPU, UHH men's tennis teams advance
  Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU, UHH men's tennis teams advance

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Third-seeded Hawaii Pacific needed just 2 hours, 5 minutes to dispatch 14th-seeded Southern New Hampshire 4-0 on Tuesday in the NCAA Division II men’s tennis championships in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Read more

Television and radio - May 22, 2019

