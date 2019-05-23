 Admiral’s barge damaged in fire
  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
The vintage 63-foot “admiral’s barge” operated by U.S. Pacific Fleet for dignitary visits, two smaller boats, and the boathouse in which they are housed were damaged by an early morning fire on Sunday, the Navy said. Read more

