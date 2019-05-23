 Hawaii braces for another busy hurricane season
  By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
With El Nino conditions expected to persist into the fall, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center is predicting a 70% chance of above-normal tropical cyclone activity during the upcoming hurricane season. Read more

