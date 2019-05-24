 A worrying hurricane forecast
  Friday, May 24, 2019
Editorial | Off the News

  Updated 6:41 p.m.

The National Weather Service says this year’s hurricane-season threat consists of five to eight possible storms from June through November — a bump up from the norm of four to five named storms in the Central Pacific. Read more

