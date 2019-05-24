 Equipment torched amid conflict over Waimanalo park
  • Friday, May 24, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

Equipment torched amid conflict over Waimanalo park

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

An excavator and a bulldozer were set on fire near the entrance of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, also known as Sherwoods and Sherwood Forest, where preliminary work for a much- protested city project is underway. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island firefighter killed in collision had recently been promoted

Scroll Up