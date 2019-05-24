 Genki Sushi working with Health Department after closure
  • Friday, May 24, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

Genki Sushi working with Health Department after closure

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Genki Sushi USA Inc. said it is cooperating with the state Department of Health to correct an extensive roach infestation at its Kailua-Kona restaurant that led to the outlet receiving a red “closed” placard from the state agency. Read more

