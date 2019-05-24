 Honolulu police officers sued in man’s death
  • Friday, May 24, 2019
Honolulu police officers sued in man's death

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

On the night of March 16, 2016, Honolulu police officers repeatedly pepper-sprayed 38-year-old Sheldon Haleck and shot him with a Taser gun before he fell to the ground in the middle of South King Street. As Haleck screamed, police handcuffed him and put him in leg shackles. Read more

