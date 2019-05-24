Kokua Line: Survey about scenic views is limited to online responses

Question: I read that the city is doing a survey about which Honolulu views to preserve. First, why do we have to choose? Protect them all! Second, this survey is only online. What about those of us who don’t have a computer or smartphone? I would like to express my opinion! Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.