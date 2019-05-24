 Dick Couch covered University of Hawaii sports and made his peers better
  Friday, May 24, 2019
Dick Couch covered University of Hawaii sports and made his peers better

  By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Dick Couch, a four-time state sportswriter of the year at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, died Thursday at his home in Honolulu from complications due to pneumonia, his son, Richard, said. He was 83. Read more

