Dick Couch covered University of Hawaii sports and made his peers better

Dick Couch, a four-time state sportswriter of the year at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, died Thursday at his home in Honolulu from complications due to pneumonia, his son, Richard, said. He was 83. Read more
