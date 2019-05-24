 HPU, UHH men’s tennis fall in semifinals
  • Friday, May 24, 2019
HPU, UHH men’s tennis fall in semifinals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo men’s tennis teams had their seasons end Thursday in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Championships in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Read more

