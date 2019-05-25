 On the Scene with Alastar McNeil
  • Saturday, May 25, 2019
On the Scene with Alastar McNeil

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

Alastar McNeil will be back in Honolulu next weekend when “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” plays a three-night engagement, Friday through June 2, at the Hawaii Theatre Center. Read more

